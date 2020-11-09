KUT and KUTX Commitment to Diverse Hiring Practices

KUT and KUTX are community-supported non-profit media, and as such should reflect the demographics of our community as much as possible through both content and composition of our staff, both on air and off.

In order to better reflect the community through our staff, we are committed to being intentional about both outreach and pool of candidates when hiring, as well as doing our part to grow a more talented pool of applicants for public media. Through our hiring process, we will work to ensure all new employees have articulated and demonstrated a commitment to a diverse workplace and content.

Effective Nov. 8, 2020, KUT and KUTX have adopted the following hiring practices:

All KUT and KUTX positions, both full time and part time, will have a final interview pool of at least three strong candidates, and the pool must include candidates of color. (Immediate)

A hiring committee of the Workplace Culture Committee will formalize cultural competency questions for all interview candidates focused on determining how candidates will help to create a diverse and inclusive workplace. At least two members of the committee will participate in interviews.

Each hiring manager will formulate job specific interview questions with each opening focused on how to serve our diverse community through the particular position being filled. Candidates should be prepared to give real examples of work they have done to serve this mission.

KUT and KUTX are committed to recruitment efforts among industry groups that represent people of color, LGBTQ and people with disabilities. We are members of NPR’s Public Media Village and Think. Public. Media recruitment efforts, as well as members of the National Association of Black Journalists, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and Asian American-Journalists Association. KUT and KUTX will commit recruiting budget annually to ensure placement of open positions in places where diverse applicants will see them. The organization will also increase our list of organizations and work to strengthen ties with local chapters of those organizations and with university groups that represent journalists of color. (New list by Dec. 1)

KUT and KUTX will both offer multiple paid internships going forward. Paid internships allow for a more diverse pool of candidates, providing access beyond students who can afford to work for credit only. By Dec.1 , KUT and KUTX will have new internship curriculum that lays out recruitment and selection; semester-long training; and an internship ‘syllabus’ of assignments with a goal of ensuring a positive learning experience for all interns.

, KUT and KUTX will have new internship curriculum that lays out recruitment and selection; semester-long training; and an internship ‘syllabus’ of assignments with a goal of ensuring a positive learning experience for all interns. In order to promote more public media diversity, KUT and KUTX will also participate in a recruiting database of The Texas Newsroom shared among major partners of the collaboration, with the goal of identifying and growing diverse talent within the state and providing opportunity for our interns beyond graduation.

Equal Opportunity Employer

KUT and KUTX, a unit of The University of Texas at Austin, as an equal opportunity / affirmative action employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding nondiscrimination and affirmative action. The University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, religion, or veteran status in employment, educational programs and activities, and admissions.

Racial, ethnic and gender diversity of staff