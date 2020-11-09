KUT and KUTX Commitment to Equitable Business Practices
As a community-funded organization, KUT and KUTX are committed to equitable, inclusive business practices. We recognize the need for greater outreach to diverse communities, organizations and minority-owned businesses in our purchasing, sponsorship and public service announcements.
- The organization’s accounting team will work with The University of Texas Historically Underutilized Business office to explore new strategies for reaching Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous or woman-owned businesses. The team will report back to senior leadership by Dec. 1 and incorporate new strategies.
- KUT and KUTX will collaborate with our sponsorship vendor Market Enginuity on the application of the company's DEI plan in our market. DEI training for underwriting managers and staff will be offered before the end of the year. Further recommendations are forthcoming from the company’s DEI committee.
- More diverse staff voices will be incorporated into the rotation for KUT/KUTX sponsorship and promo spots. Ongoing
- The KUT/KUTX Public Service Announcement process will be revised with an eye toward enabling and engaging participation by a wider variety of organizations, by Jan. 1. Among the measures:
- Create PSA info postcards for producers, reporters and other public-facing staff members to share with non-profits they interact with in the community.
- Mail the postcards to non-profits with instructions on submissions that serve and highlight Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous, LGBTQ and people with disabilities communities.
- Add submission requirement for non-profits to identify the audience they intend to serve with an event or effort.