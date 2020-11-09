KUT Newsroom Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Plan

Our journalists are committed to the work of inclusion and have chosen to formulate a statement that we all support:

The audience we don't yet serve is as important as the audience we serve now.

KUT News reports with accuracy and fairness by actively listening to and telling the stories of all Texans. We are committed to recruiting, hiring and cultivating a diverse newsroom; maintaining a supportive and inclusive work culture of collaboration and respect.

In order to make our vision of a more inclusive, diverse and equitable newsroom a reality, we have committed to the following actions, organized around internal and external audiences.