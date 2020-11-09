KUTX Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Plan

Among KUTX’s primary missions is introducing our audience to new sounds and music experiences. Another mission is the promotion of Central Texas musicians and the Austin music scene. In fulfilling those missions, KUTX has an imperative to highlight diverse voices and artists. Here is how that plays out on the air and online. This action plan is a living document that will be reviewed and updated as the needs of the community continue to evolve:

Diversify the KUTX music library database, adding more songs by more artists of color. (Immediate and ongoing )

) Set specific goals and tracking for gender and race/ethnicity of the music mix. Add this as an annual performance review component for hosts. (Goals set by Dec.1. Annual reviews take place spring 2021)

Increase staff collaboration on identifying music from different genres and sources. Tap into individual staff’s knowledge about different genres that have been underrepresented on KUTX and in Austin. (immediate and ongoing)

Review on-air mix of voices and make adjustments, with a goal toward adding more diverse voices. ( First round completed, with ongoing adjustments)

Add racially and ethnically diverse staff to the small music team that identifies new songs for rotation. ( Immediate and ongoing )

) Identify and engage in music events that highlight Black, Latinx and other diverse artists through sponsorship, promotion or other means. Set a goal for engagement. (Goal set by January 2021; events identified by mid-2021, contingent upon pandemic/event planning. )

) Review and modify programming, including renaming Ocho Loco ( Completed ).

). Conduct market research of audience interests and needs, with an emphasis on 25-34 demographic and diverse sound. Develop an action plan with guidance from results. ( Q3 2021 )

) KUTX will track diversity of content online to ensure that what is represented on KUTX digital channels reflects the DEI initiatives of the station and organization as a whole. Genre, ethnicity, age and socioeconomic factors will all be tracked. (Quarterly audits)

KUTX will continue to offer paid internships. KUTX will create new internship curriculum that lays out deliberate recruitment and selection with an emphasis on diversity; semester-long training; and an internship ‘syllabus’ of assignments with a goal of ensuring a positive learning experience for all interns. (Dec.1)