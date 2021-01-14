KUT Statement on "The Daily"

KUT has removed “The Daily,” a national podcast from the “New York Times,” from our schedule. “All Things Considered” will now start 30 minutes earlier, at 3 p.m., until further notice.

Our decision comes after The Daily host Michael Barbaro contacted other journalists, including our colleagues at NPR, in an attempt to influence their coverage of errors made by producers of the “Caliphate” podcast, as well as his failure to disclose that his fiancée was the “Caliphate” executive producer.

KUT was among the public radio stations that laid out these and other concerns for the Times and remains concerned about the lapses in judgment that occurred.

You rely on KUT every day as one of your most trusted sources of information and we are accountable for all the programming that we provide to you. We must make our very best decisions about the programming we deliver and ensure it meets the high standards that you expect and demand from us, while also staying committed to the standards by which our newsroom operates.