KUTX 98.9 Celebrates Black History Month

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 1, 2021 – In celebration of Black History Month, KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, is highlighting some of the Black artists and Black music events that have helped build Austin’s identity as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” yet have gone unheralded.

Miles Bloxson – co-host and co-producer “Pause/Play,” the podcast exploring what happens to the Live Music Capital of the World when the music stops – hosts and produces this eight-part KUTX series, which runs Feb. 1-28.

“As a Black Austin native, I’ve seen the local music scene evolve over the years,” said Bloxson. “The Black Austin Music series is near and dear to my heart. It’s important that the pivotal people who laid the foundation for Austin’s rich music scene are seen, heard and celebrated.”

The profile series will feature Black Austin artists and music events, such as Teddythelegacy, Riders Against the Storm, Nook Turner and the Urban Music Festival, in three-minute spotlights airing four times a day, seven days a week. Each spotlight, along with photos, will be available online at KUTX.org.

This is the third year that KUTX has produced a Black History Month series highlighting Black Austin musicians who have built and continue to build today’s music scene. Past series have featured jazz vocalist Pamela Hart, musician Dr. James Polk and rapper, producer and artist advocate Terrany “Tee-Double” Johnson.

