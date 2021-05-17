StoryCorps and KUT Radio to Record and Preserve Stories of Veterans and their Families

StoryCorps will make a virtual visit June 14-25, recording conversations remotely

AUSTIN, Texas – May 17, 2021 – StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, will team up with KUT Radio next month as part of its Military Voices Initiative. Together, they will honor Central Texas’s veteran and military community by recording and preserving their stories.

In response to the pandemic, the StoryCorps interview process and experience will take place virtually, using a video conference technology platform that allows both participants to see and hear one another during their conversation, and to be joined, remotely, by a facilitator.

Recordings will take place, virtually, June 14 through 25. Reservations can be made now by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour, toll-free reservation line at (800) 850-4406 or visiting storycorps.org.

Nearly half a million people of all backgrounds and beliefs have recorded a StoryCorps conversation. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered. In a StoryCorps interview, two people are able to record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered.

Recording an interview with StoryCorps is easy: You invite a loved one, or anyone else you choose, to join you for your conversation. In the recording space, you’re met by a trained facilitator who explains the interview process. The facilitator hits “record,” and you share a 40-minute conversation. StoryCorps provides a list of great questions to get the conversation started. After the session, you’ll receive a copy of your interview, and a digital file goes to the Library of Congress, where it will be preserved for generations to come.

The Military Voices Initiative contributes to StoryCorps’ diverse collection by recording and preserving the stories of veterans, service members and military families. It is an opportunity for them to share their experiences in their own words. It is also an opportunity for civilians to understand more clearly the complex realities of veterans’ service and sacrifice.

In conjunction with StoryCorps’ virtual visit to Austin, KUT Radio will host a public listening event at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, via Zoom to introduce StoryCorps to the community, to share stories recorded with veterans and their families, and answer questions. Visit KUT.org and listen to KUT 90.5 for more information.

StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). For more information, visit storycorps.org.

###

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs, in towns and cities in all 50 states, the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps’ weekly podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, wisdom and values; engender empathy and connection; and remind us how much more we have in common than divides us. For more information visit storycorps.org or find us on social media @storycorps.

About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station

KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 250 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. KUT’s work is directly supported by a community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the news and conversations that matter to Austin.

About the CPB

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology and program development for public radio, television and related online services. For more information, visit cpb.org, follow us on Twitter @CPBmedia, Facebook and LinkedIn and subscribe for other updates.

Media contacts:

StoryCorps Press Desk (646) 723-7020 ext 4101

Erin Geisler, KUT Radio (512) 475-8071