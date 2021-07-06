“Texas Standard” Story on the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Wins Barbara Jordan Media Award

“Texas Standard’s” story about the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act won a Barbara Jordan Media Award last month.

The story “Full Participation: 30 Years of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” reported by Shelly Brisbin, won in the radio category on June 11.

Sponsored by the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, the Barbara Jordan Media awards recognize work that accurately and positively reports on individuals with disabilities, using People First language and respectful depictions.

This is Brisbin’s second consecutive year to win a Barbara Jordan Media award. Last year, she won in the podcast category for her project “36 Seconds That Changed Everything: How the iPhone Learned to Talk.”

This is the fourth Barbara Jordan Media award for KUT News and “Texas Standard.” The stories “Capital Metro tests new ways to help blind riders catch the bus,” “State Pays Some Workers with Disabilities Pennies per Hour” and “Legally Blind Austin Man to Run Boston Marathon with a Special Guest” won in 2019, 2016 and 2014 respectively.

See all the 2021 Barbara Jordan Media award winners.

