Join us at the 2021 Texas Book Festival

This year’s Texas Book Festival (October 23-31) is taking a hybrid approach with in-person events – at the Austin Public Library and Symphony Square – and virtual programming available to readers everywhere.

Nationally renowned authors are scheduled to appear, including Amor Towles, Colson Whitehead, R. J. Palacio, “Latino USA” host Maria Hinojosa, Raj Patel, Sandra Cisneros, Oscar Cásares and many, many more.

“Texas Standard” and KUT producers Joy Diaz, Laura Rice, Rebecca McInroy and Jill Ament are moderating author panels. We hope you can join us. The Texas Book Festival is free and open to all, but note that capacity is limited at in-person venues. See the full author lineup and schedule.

2:45-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, online

“20 YEARS LATER: Talking about 9/11 with those too young to remember.”

Alan Gratz and Lauren Tarshis discuss their books “Ground Zero” and “I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001 (I Survived Graphic Novel #4): A Graphix Book,” with “Texas Standard” managing producer Laura Rice.

Save your spot for this online event.

4:45-5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, online

Author Rupa Marya and University of Texas at Austin scholar Raj Patel discussing their book “Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice,” with KUT producer Rebecca McInroy, who hosts “The Secret Ingredient,” featuring Patel.

Save your spot for this online event.

Noon, Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Austin Public Library, main branch, 710 W Cesar Chavez St.

“Latino USA” host Maria Hinojosa, author of “Once I Was You: A Memoir,” in conversation with “Texas Standard” producer-reporter Joy Diaz.

Hinojosa has spent nearly thirty years reporting on immigration and the communities the mainstream media too often overlooks. In new memoir, Hinojosa illustrates — via her own family’s experiences growing up on the South Side of Chicago — a story of migrating to the United States. Hinojosa will discuss her own experiences and the public impact of the rhetoric surrounding immigration.

Listen to Hinojosa’s interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro on NPR.

RSVP for in-person event at the library or save your spot at the streaming event.

10:45-11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, online

Authors Ruth Milkman and Texas State University assistant professor Sarah Coleman discuss immigration through their books “The Walls Within: The Politics of Immigration in Modern America” and “Immigration Matters : Movements, Visions, and Strategies for a Progressive Future,” with “Texas Standard” producer Jill Ament.

Save your spot for this online event.