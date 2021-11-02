The Holiday Sing-Along returns in 2021

The Holiday Sing-Along back – live and in-person this year!

Please join KUT, KUTX and the Downtown Austin Alliance Saturday, Dec. 4, on the south steps of the Capitol to kick off the holidays through songs of the season.

At 6 p.m., guests are invited to gather at the south steps of the Capitol to sing songs of the season, led by KUTX 98.9 music hosts. Complementary commemorative songbooks will be available to attendees while supplies last. The sing-along is free and open to the public.

The Holiday Sing-Along concludes at 7 p.m. with a countdown to the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave.

Watch this space for details as they become available.