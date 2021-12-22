January is “Love Austin Music Month”

Celebrate the Music, Artists and Venues that Make Austin the Live Music Capital of the World

AUSTIN, Texas – Dec. 22, 2021 – Show your love for Austin music by seeing a show, buying local music at a local record store, or supporting one of the many non-profits that serve Austin musicians during Love Austin Music Month, January 2022.

KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Foundation (AMF) and The City of Austin Music & Entertainment Division are helping spread love for the Austin music scene through Love Austin Music Month, which now takes place in January to incorporate the Red River Cultural District’s Free Week, Jan. 6-9.

“The live music scene is integral to Austin’s success and identity, yet our musicians can no longer afford to live here,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX 98.9 program director. “Love Austin Music Month was designed to inspire people to see a show, tip musicians well, and spread the word on social media with #LoveAustinMusic. Visit the Love Austin Music Month website for more ideas for supporting the local scene.”

Tune in to KUTX 98.9 throughout the month where Laurie Gallardo’s daily concert roundup, the Austin Music Minute, will highlight shows featuring Austin artists, and KUTX’s Song of the Day will spotlight Austin artists. Every Saturday in January, My KUTX, will invite a local artist to guest DJ at 6 p.m. And finally, tune in to “Pause/Play,” the podcast about the Austin music scene and the challenges facing it.

Coinciding with Love Austin Music Month, the Austin Music Foundation will release new digital recordings from its third compilation album, “AMF Presents: ATX GenNext,” which features original music by rising local artists Anastasia Hera, Natalie Price, Nemegata, Pleasure Venom, Quentin and the Past Lives, and TV Temple. KUTX 98.9 will play tracks from the album throughout the month.

In January, the AMF will kick off its 20th Anniversary year with the launch of its Music Maker fundraising campaign to support no-cost music business education, professional development, and mentoring to local artists and industry professionals.

Since the launch of AMF’s highly selective signature Artist Development Program (ADP) in 2017, the organization has invested in the careers of thirty-six local artists and bands, and their teams, dedicating hundreds of hours of mentorship and consultation, funding $45,000 in non-recoupable recording costs, and providing opportunities for ADP artists to earn over $100,000 in income from paid performances. AMF programs are offered at no cost to the Austin music community.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards every year since 2014, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About the Austin Music Foundation Austin Music Foundation (AMF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose core mission is to strengthen, connect, and advance the local music industry and community. Founded in 2002, it remains the nation’s only arts service organization dedicated to providing no-cost, year-round music business training, educational resources, mentoring and professional development to artists and industry professionals at all stages of their careers.

AMF invests in the development of those who contribute to our city’s economy and rich culture, ensuring Austin’s continued distinction as an artist-friendly town and the ‘Live Music Capital of the World’ -- now and for future generations. Serving approximately 1,000 constituents each year, AMF’s highly selective signature programs and fellowships - along with one-on-one consultations and annual public access programming - accelerate a class of outstanding professional artists and future industry leaders. AMF supports the artists who create art and strengthens Austin’s music business infrastructure by supporting the engine (our creative workforce) that drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.austinmusicfoundation.org.

