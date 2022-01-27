Jerry Quijano named permanent host of “All Things Considered” on KUT 90.5

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 27, 2022 – Producer and host Jerry Quijano permanently takes the “All Things Considered” host seat at KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station.

Listeners will hear Quijano from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, reporting the latest happenings in Central Texas from the KUT newsroom, as well as weather and traffic updates – and the occasional non sequitur.

He started with KUT 90.5 as the Saturday night local host in 2017. After graduating from Texas A&M University-San Antonio and participating in NPR’s Next-Generation Radio project he started full-time the following year. Since then, he’s hosted various on-air shifts and reported on local stories.

A South Texas kid who grew up with dreams of being a DJ on a Tejano radio station, there’s nothing he loves more than being the voice and connection that links NPR’s national programming with the award-winning work produced in the KUT newsroom.

Nathan Bernier hosted “All Things Considered,” before becoming KUT’s transportation reporter last year.

