Black History Month at KUT

February is Black History Month. We’ve compiled a list of stories, podcasts and other content that highlights the Black American experience. And don’t forget to visit NPR’s Black History Month special series page.

NPR’s Black Women in History, 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2

While Black women have played a critical role in the development of the nation, their stories have been mostly overlooked. In the new book, A Black Women’s History of the United States, historians Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross honor the many significant contributions of Black women who have worked tirelessly to build this country and fight for social justice in the face of racism and sexism.

BBC Witness History: Black History Month, 10 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9

A special hour-long edition of Witness History, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. We revisit the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, meet the African American woman who broke barriers in American news, and hear a first-hand account from when Nelson Mandela visited Detroit.

Black Austin Matters



Wilhelmina and Exalton Delco

Executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition Chas Moore

Social justice advocate Stephanie Lang (coming Feb 2)

In Black America



Walking While Black: Love Is The Answer’ with A.J. Ali (Feb. 1)

(Feb. 1) A Tribute to The Late Lena Horne , encore presentation of the 1983 interview (Feb. 8)

, encore presentation of the 1983 interview (Feb. 8) The Enterpriser with Jeremiah Flowers (Feb. 15)

A Tribute to the Honorable John Robert Lewis (Feb. 22)

Listen to KUT’s award-winning hour-long documentary “Rediscovering Barbara Jordan” on the life and legacy of Barbara Jordan, the first African-American woman to serve in the Texas Senate and the first woman to represent Texas in the House of Representatives.

“Rediscovering Barbara Jordan,” was produced by KUT news in association with Public Radio International in 2006.

KUTX 98.9, THE AUSTIN MUSIC EXPERIENCE

In celebration of Black History month, KUTX 98.9, is highlighting some of the Black artists and Black music events that have helped build Austin’s identity as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” yet have gone unheralded. Miles Bloxson hosts and produces this eight-part KUTX series, which runs Feb. 1-28.

Tune in to KUTX or visit KUTX.org for stories about Kenny Dorham’s Backyard, MC Overload, Mama Duke, Chief Cleopatra, Victory Grill, Sam Houston, Alesia Lani and J soulja.