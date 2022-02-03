Terry Foxx joins KUT 90.5 as director of programming and audience

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 3, 2022 – Terry Foxx, a seasoned, award-winning program director with long-standing commercial radio experience, joins KUT 90.5 as director of programming and audience, where he will lead the station’s efforts to grow its listenership while engaging historically underserved Central Texans.

Foxx will oversee KUT 90.5’s on-air programming and KUT and KUTX Studios’ podcast strategy. He will collaborate with the KUT newsroom and sister station KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, on developing audience-centered engagement strategies and expanding KUT’s reach.

“Terry has deep knowledge and experience when it comes to identifying and expanding audiences,” said Debbie Hiott, KUT and KUTX general manager. “He grew up in Texas, has always had family in Austin, and understands how KUT can serve our community. With those things he will help us develop and provide programming that reaches into new areas important to Central Texas.”

An industry leader with a track record of enhancing operating efficiencies and cultivating strategic partnerships, Foxx comes to KUT from Radio One where he worked as the brand manager for SportsRadio WFNZ-AM and WLNK-FM, Mix 107.9 in Charlotte, N.C. He has held that position, as well as program director, operations director and host, at stations including WZGC, Atlanta; KDKA, Pittsburgh, ESPN Radio, Bristol, CT; ABC Radio Networks, Dallas, WPLJ, New York City; B96, Chicago; KKDA, Dallas and WQQK, Nashville.

“KUT has a rich heritage and is part of the fabric of Central Texas,” said Foxx. “I look forward to joining the strong team at KUT and engaging new listeners in creative ways.”

