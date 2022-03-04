KUTX connects you to the best music of SXSW 2022

Series of events and broadcasts helps music lovers discover new music, emerging artists

AUSTIN, Texas – March 4, 2022 – KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, is hard core and casual music fans’ trusted source for the Austin and South by Southwest (SXSW) Music experience during the annual music event this month.

KUTX is producing, curating and broadcasting SXSW music-centric content – in person, on-air, online and on social media channels – to help music fans discover new music, get to know emerging artists and experience live performances, whether they have a badge or not.

Bookmark KUTX.org, tune in to KUTX 98.9 and follow KUTX on Instagram for exclusive performances and interviews, behind-the-scenes photos, staff music picks and more. Thanks to Live Oak Brewing Company whose sponsorship helps make KUTX’s SXSW music coverage possible.

KUTX has something for every music lover this year. Choose your adventure below:

Ones to Watch, March 7-13

Hosted by Austin Music Awards Hall-of-Famer Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy, the “Ones to Watch” series features seven artists to look for at SXSW. These short artist profiles air four times a day on KUTX 98.9, March 7-13.

SXSW Preview Show, noon to 4 p.m., March 11

Jody Denberg plays the SXSW artists he’s looking forward to seeing and gives you the scoop on all the music-related SXSW events, including films and keynote speakers.

KUTX Live in Studio 6A, 7 to 11:30 a.m., March 16

KUTX 98.9 will host a live broadcast in historic Studio 6A, home of the original Austin City Limits, with performances by Sarah Kinsley, Mattiel, Cimafunk and Geese. This event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is $20 per person and includes a breakfast taco and coffee.

SXBreaks, 8 p.m., March 16

Confucius Jones and Fresh Knight, aka The Breaks, host a showcase with performances from Nez Tha Villain, The Unemployed, EC Mayne, Skylar T, Arod, ImYoungin BeYou, David Shabani, Chakeeta B, Tribe Mafia, Magna Carda and Mike Melinoe. A badge is required for this official SXSW showcase.

Luck Ranch Reunion, March 17

This year’s event is sold out, but the KUTX multimedia team will be there capturing performances from Japanese Breakfast, Delta Spirit, Charley Crockett, Neal Francis and Willie Nelson and Family. Keep your eyes and ears on KUTX’s YouTube and Instagram channels for front-row recaps of these performances.

Public Radio Day Stage, 2 to 6 p.m., March 18

In collaboration with public radio music stations across the country, we’re hosting Wet Leg, Yard Act, Sasami and Seratones at the SXSW Public Radio Day Stage in Ballroom A at the Austin Convention Center. Tune in to the live broadcast from 2-6 p.m., March 18. A badge is required for this official SXSW showcase.

KUTX Live in Studio 6A, 8 a.m. to noon, March 19

KUTX 98.9 hosts a second live broadcast in historic Studio 6A with performances by Gustaf, Making Movies, and more. This event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is $20 per person and includes a breakfast taco and coffee.

I Love Schoolhouse Rock So Much, noon to 4 p.m., March 19

Enjoy a family-friendly tribute to Schoolhouse Rock and Daniel Johnston, presented by KUTX’s Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child. Kathy McCarty & Speeding Motorcycle, Jon Langford & Bill Anderson, SaulPaul, Parker Woodland, Strawbitty Tops, Andy Sprouts take the stage at Captain Quackenbush’s SoundSpace. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child age five and up. Children 4 and younger are free.

KUTX SXSW 2022 Wrap Up Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 20

Tune in for the SXSW 2022 download with Jody Denberg, “Austin American Statesman” music writer, Deborah Sengupta Stith, and SiriusXM host and producer, Rob Bleetstein, as they spin music by artists featured at the festival, artists they missed, music they’re currently enjoying or writing about and more.

