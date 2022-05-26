Thanks for voting us “Best Radio Station” and "Best Radio Program"

The Austin Chronicle "Best of Austin" awards were announced last week and once again KUT 90.5 was named “Best Radio Station.” This makes KUT one of the all-time winners with 65 wins over the years (second behind all-time winner Barton Springs Pool).

The Chronicle’s “Best of” issue is their largest of the year and a distinctly collaborative experience between the Chronicle and readers. In this 32nd annual poll, 22,000 readers cast a quarter of a million votes to determine the 174 “Best of” winners.

Congrats also to our daily news magazine, “Texas Standard” for being named “Best Radio Program.” The “national daily news show of Texas” has won the distinction each year since 2016 (“Best of Austin” awards were not given in 2020). Listener Amanda Peres says, “I love the way it addresses Texas politics in an approachable and relatable way." Tune into “Texas Standard” at 10 a.m. weekdays on KUT 90.5 or wherever you get your podcasts.

Finally, KUTX 98.9’s Laurie Gallardo was named “Best Radio Personality” in the readers poll (she’s won this award eight years in the Austin Chronicle Music Poll). You can listen to Laurie from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KUTX 98.9.

Thanks to every listener for voting – and for supporting – the work at KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9! And go out and support all of the “Best of” 2022 winners and nominees!