Programming changes to keep you connected whenever you tune in to KUT News 90.5

Therefore, a few programming changes are coming your way next week to not only keep you better informed, but to give our afternoon schedule the agility to be more responsive to breaking news. In time, you can expect to hear more voices from the KUT newsroom and perspectives from Central Texas interspersed through more hours of each day.

Beginning Sunday, June 5, KUT is making the following changes to the broadcast schedule:



On Sundays, “Latino USA” will replace “On Being” at 6 a.m., giving listeners a second opportunity to hear “Latino USA,” which also airs at 5 p.m. Sundays. While “On Being” will no longer air on 90.5, fans can still listen to Krista Tippet and her guests wherever they listen to podcasts.

“Here and Now” will air an additional hour, ending at 2 p.m. instead of 1 p.m. Repeating the first hour of “Here and Now” brings the top stories of the day to listeners who may have missed it during the 11 a.m. hour.

“The World” will air at 2 p.m. weekdays (previously aired at 9 p.m.). The format of “The World” creates the flexibility for KUT to insert more local news updates in the 2 p.m. hour. “The World’s” global perspective and tone should help welcome a larger and more inclusive audience into leading into “All Things Considered” at 3 p.m.

“Think” moves to 9 p.m. weekdays (previously aired at 1 p.m. weekdays). “Think’s” move to the evening will allow KUT listeners to make space for the extended conversations Krys Boyd and her guests are known for – something that was difficult for listeners during midday.

While “BBC Newshour” drops from the schedule, “BBC World Service” continues to air from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. weekdays and KUT HD 2 airs BBC News content 24 hours a day, seven days a week.