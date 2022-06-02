Come see us at the Juneteenth Park Festival, June 18

Austin’s Juneteenth Celebration features the Historical Juneteenth Parade and Park Festival, Saturday, June 18, at Rosewood Park.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and follows a historical route from Comal St. and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to Chestnut Ave. and Rosewood Ave., ending at Rosewood Park. The parade will feature bands, floats, cars, dance groups, churches and more. Watch highlights of the 2019 Juneteenth Parade, captured by the KUT multimedia team.

The Park Festival at Rosewood Park features food, vendors and live entertainment, including gospel, hip-hip and poetry. The Park Festival concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

KUT and KUTX will be at the Park Festival. Stop by our booth between noon and 5 p.m. to share your story ideas, connect with staff, win prizes and learn more about public service. KUTX 98.9’s Confucius Jones will be mixing music from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The annual Juneteenth Parade and Park Festival are put on by the Greater East Austin Youth Association, the City of Austin and other organizations. Find a map of the parade and more information at www.juneteenthcentraltexas.com/parade.