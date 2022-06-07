Three Questions with Terry Foxx

Terry Foxx joined us in February as KUT’s director of programming and audience. He’s responsible for KUT’s programming and sound (think station IDs at the top of the hour), our podcast strategy (stay tuned for a daily news podcast later this summer) and growing our audience – especially among historically underserved Central Texans.

The native Texan has spent the last few years working in commercial radio along the East Coast, so he was excited to return to his home state and be closer to family.

What are you listening to these days?

Lately, I have been going back and listening to all the 70’s R&B artists of my youth such as Earth Wind and Fire, The OJs and The Isley Brothers. I’ve also been revisiting 80s rock bands – Duran Duran, ZZ Top and Foreigner. Somehow my brain has locked me into these genres. In general, I love music of all kinds.

As far as podcasts go, I’m a fan of Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People where no topics are off limits, leading to surprisingly interesting conversations. I’ve been listening to a new podcast hosted by Ashley Flowers called Crime Junkie. I know these crime drama podcasts are popular right now and trust me, this one is addictive. I’m also a fan of political history so anything Jon Meacham does, I’m into.

Read anything interesting lately?

Unfortunately, I have a terrible habit of starting several different books at a time, starting and stopping and never really getting too deep into any one of them. One such book, still sitting on my nightstand that I’m hoping to get to soon is “A Promised Land” by former president Barack Obama. Others collecting dusk include John Grisham’s “The Pelican Brief,” Charley Shultz’s “Charlie Brown” and “Start with Why” written by Simon Sinek a book on leadership.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

One of the first things that I couldn't wait to do when I learned that I would be returned to Austin, was hit the greenbelt. It is by far one of the best places to mountain bike. There is nothing like the feel of a great ride while taking in all the sights and sounds. Afterward, I like to visit Pepe’s Tacos food truck. It’s a great way to spend a weekend in Austin.