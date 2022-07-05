© 2022 KUT Public Media

"KUT News Now" is your daily podcast for Central Texas news

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published July 5, 2022
Our new podcast, “KUT News Now,” is the quick and effortless way to catch up on local news – whenever you want.

You can’t tune into KUT 90.5 24 hours a day (we wish you would), which means you’re missing some of the newsroom’s trusted, in-depth reporting. Our new podcast, “KUT News Now,” is the quick and effortless way to catch up on local and regional news – whenever you want

“KUT News Now” is updated twice daily with morning and afternoon newscasts, along with occasional in-depth stories from across Texas. Listen to stay informed and engaged with your community.

“KUT News Now" launches Monday, July 18, wherever you listen to podcasts.

Erin Geisler
