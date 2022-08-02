Save the date for ATXplained Live at the Paramount, Sept. 28

Tickets on sale Aug. 12

Immerse yourself in never-before-heard stories about the city’s history, food, art, language and more at KUT News’ ATXplained Live performance, which brings stories to life in unexpected ways through props, costumes, video, music and audience engagement.

Join us for a memorable evening of storytelling and fun, Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the historic Paramount Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, at AustinTheatre.org.

ATXplained Live brings to life stories born from listeners curious about the people, places and culture in Austin. These stories touch on every aspect of life in Austin and celebrate the voices of people who don't make “the news,” but have important things to say. There's nothing like seeing these stories performed on stage.

Thanks to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s concessions program, Thundercloud Subs and Extended Campus at The University of Texas at Austin for helping make ATXplained Live possible.