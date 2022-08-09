KUT News is bringing ATXplained Live to the Paramount Theater, Sept. 28

AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 9, 2022 – Austinites can immerse themselves in never-before-heard stories about the city’s history, food, art, language and more at KUT News’ ATXplained Live performance, which brings stories to life in unexpected ways through props, costumes, video, music and audience engagement.

ATXplained Live is from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the historic Paramount Theater (713 Congress Ave.). Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 12 at AustinTheatre.org.

ATXplained Live brings to life stories born from listeners curious about the people, places and culture in Austin. These stories touch on every aspect of life in Austin and celebrate the voices of people who don't make “the news,” but have important things to say. There's nothing like seeing these stories performed on stage.

“The ATXplained series is all about trying to help people understand their city — even things they didn't know they wanted to understand. That's really at the core of public radio’s mission,” said KUT Projects Editor Matt Largey, who is producing, hosting and performing in the live show. “And listening to live storytelling alongside hundreds of other people in a darkened theater can be magical.”

Launched in 2016, ATXplained is KUT News’ award-winning crowd-sourced reporting series that invites listeners to get involved in the news by asking a question about life in Austin. The newsroom then investigates and reports on the question. This is the third ATXplained Live performance from KUT News.

Many unforgettable, award-winning stories have come out of the crowd-sourced series, including the story behind the “Fair Sailing Tall Boy” memorial, how Austin’s Godfather of clubbing came to be, and an exploration of Austin’s shrinking African American population – despite an overall population boom.

Thanks to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's concessions program, Thundercloud Subs and Extended Campus at The University of Texas at Austin for helping make ATXplained Live possible.

