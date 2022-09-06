Three questions with education reporter Becky Fogel

KUT News education reporter Becky Fogel has been busy covering proposed revisions to the state’s social studies curriculum, reporting on the teacher shortage and highlighting new teachers entering the profession.

Previously, Becky was a statewide newscaster and an editor and producer for The Texas Newsroom, a public radio journalism collaboration between KUT News, KERA in Dallas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and NPR. She got her start in radio as a reporter at KWBU in Waco.

Connect with Becky on Twitter @BeckyFogel

What are you listening to these days?

When I’m not at work, I’m usually listening to music – really loudly – in my car or while I’m going for a walk around my neighborhood. I have a few songs on repeat right now. I love “CUFF IT” by Beyoncé, “Tangerine” by Kehlani, “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, and “3x5” by John Mayer, which I’ve been scream-singing on the highway.

In terms of podcasts, I regularly listen to NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour because they’re usually discussing a TV show or movie I’ve watched, like “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” I also recently tried to find podcasts on the Detroit Lions because the team is being featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” Now let’s be clear: I grew up in the Boston area and love the Patriots, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell makes me feel like I could run through a wall in the best way. I highly recommend this episode of Dungeon of Doom for a behind-the-scenes look at this season of “Hard Knocks.”

Read anything interesting lately?

I’ll come clean here: I’m not a consistent reader. I aspire to be an avid reader but at the end of a long day, I’m watching “New Girl” on Netflix. That being said, I just started People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry and it has actually made me LOL. Also, during the pandemic I started reading comic books. I really enjoyed Paper Girls, which Amazon has turned into a TV show. I have also convinced myself to consume books by listening to celebrity memoirs. “You Got Anything Stronger?” by Gabrielle Union is one of my favorites.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

Now that the temperature is dropping to a breezy 90 degrees, I’m beginning to hike again. One of my favorite trails is Turkey Creek. I’m also a big fan of Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. But hot days, I love a trip to Deep Eddy Pool, followed by a trip to Pool Burger. One more thing I’m loving is the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. In the last few weeks, I’ve seen Kehlani and Father John Misty there. Gotta love an outdoor venue on a summer night.