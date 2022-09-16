Party For the People: Candidate happy hour and hang out

Learning about the candidates running to represent you can be tricky, but it doesn't have to be. We're inviting you to a meet-and-greet with some of the candidates – from County Commissioner to U.S. Congress – at “Party for the People,” a casual meet-and-great happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Stop by, have a drink, and join KUT, Good Politics, the Austin Monitor, the League of Women Voters and Move Texas in meeting the folks on your ballot. This is a casual event where you can mix and mingle with candidates (no predictable campaign speeches!).

6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6

Native, 807 E. 4th St., Austin Texas 78702

Free and open to public, RSVP please.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote. Not registered? Move Texas will be onsite to help you get registered. We're #doingdemocracytogether, and we're excited to kick off the 2022 election with you. We vote on Nov. 8.

