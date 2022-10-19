We’ll see you at the 27th annual Texas Book Festival, Nov. 5 and 6

The 27th annual Texas Book Festival takes place in and around the State Capitol, the weekend of Nov. 5 and 6. More than 300 authors – including children and young adult – will be there talking about their work, answering reader questions, signing books and more. The festival weekend is free and open to the public.

If you plan to go, say “hey” to the KUT, KUTX and “Texas Standard” reporters and producers moderating author panels this year:

Saturday, Nov. 5

January 6: One Cop's Battle for America's Soul with Michael Fanone 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., at the Book TV on C-Span2 tent

Texas Standard reporter-producer Michael Marks will chat with Michael Fanone, one of four law enforcement officers who responded to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and author of “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop's Battle for America's Soul,”

Maybe We’ll Make It: Margo Price in Conversation 3:15 to 4:00 p.m., at Central Presbyterian Church

Diedre Gott, KUTX assistant program director for live music content, will be in conversation with author and musician Margo Price about her book Maybe We'll Make It: A Memoir.

Check out this “Texas Standard” interview Musician Margo Price writes about lean times on the way up in new memoir.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Climate and the Natural World: Wonders Of, Dangers To 11:00 to11:45 a.m., at the Capitol Auditorium E1.004

KUT News senior energy and environment reporter Mose Buchele will moderate a panel with Juli Berwald and David Mark Haskell, authors of Life on the Rocks : Building a Future for Coral Reefs and Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution's Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction respectively.

The Texas Book Festival is free to the public. One of the largest and most prestigious literary festivals in the country, the annual Texas Book Festival features 300+ nationally and critically recognized adult and children’s authors, 100+ exhibitors, local food trucks, family activities, and countless opportunities to meet authors and fellow book lovers.

