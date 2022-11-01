Show about the craft of filmmaking joins KUT 90.5 Tuesday night lineup

“Spoiler Alert Radio” features independent filmmakers across the world – cinematographers, composers, editors, production designers, set decorators, sound designers, writers, animators – in conversation with host Toni Pennacchia.

You’ll hear interviews with the likes of editor Maya Maffioli ("Beast," "Kingdom of Us," "Dau," "Rocks"), production designer Martin Butterworth ("I, Daniel Blake," "Baar Baar Dekho," "Blank") and sound designer and foley mixer Jaime Sainz ("Amores Perros," "Roma," "Nomadland").

With more than 20 years of radio experience – as a DJ and music director – Pennacchia fell in love with film while working in a audio-visual library.

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays, following “In Black America.”