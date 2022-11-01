Tailgate with KUT and KUTX at the Texas vs. TCU game, Nov. 12
Heading to the Nov. 12 UT Longhorns home game against the TCU Horned Frogs? KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9 are hosting a tailgate party on the LBJ School lawn at 2:30 p.m. Swing by to enjoy food and drinks, pick up some cool swag and enter to win a prize pack.
DATE
Saturday, November 12
TIME
KUT and KUTX Tailgate | 2:30 p.m.
UT vs. TCU Kickoff | 6:30 p.m. | Stay and watch the game at the tailgate
LOCATION
LBJ School Lawn, near the fountain
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Bevo Blvd. | 2 p.m.
Smokey’s Midway | 2 p.m.
Hook’em Hangout | 2 p.m.
Longhorn City Limits | artists and times TBA
SPECIAL THANKS TO
Odell Brewing Co
Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer