© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Information

Tailgate with KUT and KUTX at the Texas vs. TCU game, Nov. 12

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published November 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
KUT Tailgate 2022 800x530.jpg

Heading to the Nov. 12 UT Longhorns home game against the TCU Horned Frogs? KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9 are hosting a tailgate party on the LBJ School lawn at 2:30 p.m. Swing by to enjoy food and drinks, pick up some cool swag and enter to win a prize pack.

DATE
Saturday, November 12

TIME
KUT and KUTX Tailgate | 2:30 p.m.
UT vs. TCU Kickoff | 6:30 p.m. | Stay and watch the game at the tailgate

LOCATION
LBJ School Lawn, near the fountain

OTHER ACTIVITIES
Bevo Blvd. | 2 p.m.
Smokey’s Midway | 2 p.m.
Hook’em Hangout | 2 p.m.
Longhorn City Limits | artists and times TBA

SPECIAL THANKS TO
Odell Brewing Co
Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer

Tags
Station Information Around The StationKUT Events
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler