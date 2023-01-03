© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Information

Join us at Austin’s MLK Celebration, Monday, Jan 16

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published January 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST
mlk_014.jpg
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News
/
People participate in the annual MLK March celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.

The annual community MLK march and festival celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy while uplifting diversity and multi-culturalism in Austin. Local businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals will march and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy. KUT and KUTX are participating in the community festival at Huston-Tillotson University – stop by our tent to meet some of our journalists and on-air hosts, and pick up station swag.

The march starts at 9 a.m., Jan. 16, at the MLK statue on the east mall of University of Texas campus with a short program, followed by the march to the south steps of the Capitol for a rally. Following the rally, the march will continue to Huston-Tillotson University for the community festival, beginning at 11:15 a.m.

The community festival includes food and retail vendors, music and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Central Texas Food Bank. The festival runs through 3:30 p.m.

More information, including parking and bus routes, here.

Tags
Station Information Around The StationKUT Events
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler