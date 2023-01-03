Join us at Austin’s MLK Celebration, Monday, Jan 16

The annual community MLK march and festival celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy while uplifting diversity and multi-culturalism in Austin. Local businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals will march and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy. KUT and KUTX are participating in the community festival at Huston-Tillotson University – stop by our tent to meet some of our journalists and on-air hosts, and pick up station swag.

The march starts at 9 a.m., Jan. 16, at the MLK statue on the east mall of University of Texas campus with a short program, followed by the march to the south steps of the Capitol for a rally. Following the rally, the march will continue to Huston-Tillotson University for the community festival, beginning at 11:15 a.m.

The community festival includes food and retail vendors, music and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Central Texas Food Bank. The festival runs through 3:30 p.m.

More information, including parking and bus routes, here.

