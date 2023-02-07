See “Two Guys on Your Head” and “The Disconnect” at the Texas Science Festival

Two of our most-loved podcasts will be at the Texas Science Festival, a free, two-week-long celebration of scientific discovery and learning in Texas and beyond. The Texas Science Festival runs Feb. 21 through March 4, and is sponsored by the College of Natural Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin.

KUT podcasts Two Guys on Your Head and The Disconnect are among the events scheduled at the Texas Science Festival where you’ll meet award-winning scientists and thinkers from The University of Texas – and beyond. The Two Guys event will be live and in-person and The Disconnect event will be virtual.

See science communicators like Ed Yong, author of An Immense World, Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of Braiding Sweetgrass, Joe Hanson of PBS’s Be Smart and many more. Learn about the latest breakthrough from the James Webb Space Telescope, promising vaccines on the horizon, ethics in AI and much more.

Both virtual and in-person events are available at this free event, but registration is required.

KUT podcasts at the Texas Science Festival

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Two Guys on Your Head in-person: The Psychology, Science & Performance of Play

Understand the why and how of play in our every-day lives as esteemed public radio experts and podcasters Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke once again help explain how the brain works. You'll get to explore play in every-day life with special guests from across UT Austin.

4 to 5:45 p.m. Pre-event game-playing and activities

6 to 7 p.m. Panel discussion

Location: Peter O'Donnell Jr. Building on the UT campus

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Texas Grid Under Pressure

As blackouts associated with 2021’s Winter Storm Uri proved, Texas and its grid face pressures unlike anywhere else in the country. Come learn about how the energy system in Texas works and explore how the climate crisis is changing (and may keep changing) power generation, transmission and consumption in our Texas homes, schools and offices. This event is a co-production with KUT and its award-winning podcast “The Disconnect” and a part of the 2023 Planet Texas 2050 Symposium – Resilience Research in Action.

This discussion features Dev Niyogi, Erika Beirschbach, Alison Silverstein, Mose Buchele

5 to 6:30 p.m. Panel discussion

Location: online (a zoom link will be emailed upon registration)