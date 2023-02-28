KUTX Live at Scholz Garten connects fans and artists at the 2023 SXSW Music Conference

Austin, Texas – Feb. 28. 2023 – KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, is collaborating with the historic Scholz Garten to connect music fans to some of the most anticipated artists at the 2023 SXSW Music Conference, including Thee Sacred Souls, Girl Ultra and Sports Team, along with emerging artists such as The Heavy Heavy, Baby Rose and Pearl & The Oysters.

KUTX 98.9 will air four early morning broadcasts live from the historic Scholz Garten from 7 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, through Friday, March 17; and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 18.

The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is $10 per person – children 10 and younger are free – (cash or credit cards). All money collected benefits the Central Texas Food Bank. Breakfast tacos will be available for purchase and the coffee is unlimited.

The following acts are scheduled to perform at KUTX Live at Scholz Garten 2023:

Wednesday, March 15

7 a.m. Austin’s Jane Ellen Bryant and Daniel Leopold are the pop collaboration Jane Leo. With influences from the Cars to Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra, they’ve pushed their music into exciting new spaces with moody synths, pulsating backbeats, and soaring pop melodies.

8 a.m. Atlanta based singer-songwriter Baby Rose (one of 2023’s Slingshot Artists) has one of the most distinct voices in R&B right now.

9 a.m. British rockers The Heavy Heavy (Will Turner and Georgie Fuller) pay tribute to the golden ear of rock-n-roll with killer harmonies and fuzzy guitars evoking CCR, The Rolling Stones and The Hollies – all at once.

10 a.m. Mexico City cumbia-punk band Son Rompe Pera’s unique style of garage-marimba-cumbia-rock – played on the historic marimba like no one has ever heard or seen – gets listeners to their feet.

Thursday, March 16

7 a.m. Austin’s Deezie Brown and Jake Lloyd – individual standouts in hip-hop and rap artistry – are known together as Geto Gala, which is writing the next chapter of Southern rap.

8 a.m. Rocking blistering guitar riffs and hammer-lock hooks, New Jersey rocker Ron Gallo is a master satirist who knows the world is free-falling and is happily bringing us all along for the ride.

9 a.m. North Carolina’s Indigo De Souza is the young powerhouse vocalist whose deeply felt interior monlogues explode with passion and emotion.

10 a.m. Power pop anthems, angular post-punk and rockabilly only begin to describe Sports Team’s sound (a 2021 Slingshot artist to watch). Rick McNulty says these Brits are celebrating their salad days by making indie rock exciting and hilarious again while discovering the perfect blend of Pavement and The Strokes.

Friday, March 17

7 a.m. Brooklyn-based musician and producer Barrie (Barrie Lindsay) produces left-of-center pop music that reflects what “The New York Times” describes as “a kaleidoscopically vivid inner world.”

8 a.m. Austin’s Caramelo Haze – an all-star assemblage of A-list Austin talent – is a stew of swirling hues: funk, cumbia, soul, Columbian folk, and psychedelia.

9 a.m. London-based, Nigerian-born Steven Umoh, AKA Obongjayar’s debut “Some Nights, I Dream of Doors” fuses hip-hop and R&B with the hallmarks of his native country’s sound.

10 a.m. Inspired by the 90s and Y2K R&B, Mexico City’s Girl Ultra (Mariana de Miguel) is the definition of up-and-coming. She has a pop hit “Punk” and appeared on Adrian Quesada’s breakthrough “Bolero Psicodelicos” album.

Saturday, March 18,

8 a.m. TBA

9 a.m. Parisians Pearl & the Oysters (Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack) deliver fun, uplifting pop music that draws from space age pop, novelty music, and the classic sounds of their homeland.

10 a.m. North Carolina’s The Nude Party lays down guileless garage rock loaded with infectious charm. Their new album “Rides On” is proof positive.

11 a.m. The San Diego trio Thee Sacred Souls – named after a reverence for the formative soul music they all adore – features easy rhythms, and lead singer Josh Lane’s lighter-than-air falsetto channeling the early soul sounds of the Impressions and Marvin Gaye.

Scholz Garten is located at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. Paid public parking is available at the Capitol Visitor’s Parking Garage at 1201 San Jacinto Blvd.

Thanks to sponsors PNC Bank and Chattanooga Whiskey for helping make KUTX Live at Scholz possible.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience

Celebrating 10 years of championing local artists and fostering community through music-focused experiences, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the diverse artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists to music that has stood the test of time. Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards readers’ poll nine times, programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

Media contact: Erin Geisler, (512) 475-8071