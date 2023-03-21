Flora & Fawna, Urban Heat, Rosie Flores, Luna Luna among artists performing at KUTX 98.9’s spring Rock the Park concert series

AUSTIN, Texas – March 21, 2023 – KUTX is ready to bring in spring with some of Austin’s favorite bands – Flora & Fawna, Luna Luna, Urban Heat, Rosie Flores, Staci Gray and more – at Rock the Park, Austin’s favorite family friendly concert series at the Mueller Lake Park Amphitheater.

Rock the Park takes place one Friday each month, March through June. This all-ages music series is free and open to the public. The spring 2023 date and lineup are:

Friday, March 24

6:45 P.M. – Staci Gray

7:30 P.M. – Flora & Fawna

Friday, April 21, 2023

6:45 P.M. – Parker Woodland

7:30 P.M. – Luna Luna

Friday, May 5, 2023

6:45 P.M. – DJ Jester the Filipino Fist

7:30 P.M. – Urban Heat

Friday, June 2, 2023

6:45 P.M. – Rosie Flores

7:30 P.M. – TBA

Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions to sit on the lawn. Please do not bring chairs, glass containers or alcohol to Rock the Park events. Paid parking is available in the McBee Garage across from Thinkery and metered spaces are available around the park.

Each Rock the Park concert is curated by Deidre Gott, KUTX 98.9 Assistant Program Director - Live Music Content, and Bill Childs, host of KUTX 98.9’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”

Thanks to our sponsors for helping to make the spring 2023 Rock the Park series possible: Dell Children's Hospital, part of Ascension Seton; Woom; Odell Brewing Co.; Goodspread skincare; Mother’s Milk Bank of Austin; We Are Blood; Magic Pest and Lawn; Summer Wonders and Mueller.

Media Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071