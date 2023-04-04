KUT Considers: The 88th Texas Legislature

We're launching a quarterly series to facilitate community conversations around a range of topics, from current events to culture. KUT Considers launches Tuesday, April 25, to discuss the 88th Texas Legislature.

Sine die, or the last day of the legislative session, is May 29, with June 18 being the last day the governor can sign or veto bills. Lawmakers are considering changes to property taxes, public school funding, and issues affecting trans Texans. But which bills are likely to be signed into law – and which don’t have a chance?

Join "Texas Standard’s" Laura Rice and The Texas Newsroom's Texas Capitol Reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán for a conversation about the 88th Texas Legislature.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25

The Loren Hotel, 1211 W Riverside Dr.

Free and open to the public. An RSVP is appreciated.

Laura and Sergio will share their insights on legislation around gun bills (including what Uvalde parents are demanding and whether they’re making inroads), property taxes and LGBT issues, including a few bills with bi-partisan support.

Whether you're a political junkie or someone who doesn’t follow the Legislature closely, this event is designed to provide context for what’s going on at the Capitol and answer your questions in a relaxed and fun environment.

Follow all KUT News and The Texas Newsroom’s 88th Texas Legislative coverage for thoughtful, educational reporting.