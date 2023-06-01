“On Point” returns to KUT 90.5 this month

The hybrid talk show and newsmagazine "On Point,” from WBUR Boston, returns to the KUT 90.5 airwaves Monday, June 5.

Hosted by Meghna Chakrabarti, the hourlong national news show airs at 1 p.m. weekdays, replacing the repeat hour of “Here & Now” and continuing KUT 90.5’s emphasis on news programming through the afternoon leading toward “All Things Considered” at 3 p.m.

“On Point” puts each day’s news into context and provides a lively forum for discussion and debate, with Chakrabarti hosting provocative conversations to help make sense of the world. Each episode is deeply researched, with the goal of challenging – and entertaining – listeners.

“On Point” previously aired on KUT 90.5 but was dropped from the schedule in January 2018 to make way for an expanded “Morning Edition.”