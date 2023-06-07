New podcast explores how a cemetery forced a “sweet” Texas city to confront its history

SUGAR LAND, Texas – June 7, 2023 – When a construction team was building a new school in 2018 in Sugar Land, in the Houston area, workers discovered something shocking: An unmarked cemetery containing 95 bodies.

Everyone started asking the same question, one that remains unanswered all these years later: Who was buried here?

“Sugar Land,” a new investigative podcast series from The Texas Newsroom, explores how the discovery of this cemetery forced the city to confront its history. It asks why – years after the discovery – these 95 have still not been identified.

The graves dated to the years after the Civil War, when hundreds of Black men were sent to convict labor camps in the area to harvest sugarcane. Activists had warned local and state officials that remains were buried in and around Sugar Land. But officials weren’t looking for them.

Podcast details:



“Sugar Land” is an eight-episode investigative podcast series launching June 16 – just before the Juneteenth holiday.

The first two episodes land June 16, with new episodes dropping weekly after that.

Listen to the trailer and subscribe to “Sugar Land” through KUT & KUTX Studios or anywhere you get your podcasts.

“Sugar Land” is hosted by Brittney Martin, an independent journalist based in Houston, and Naomi Reed, an anthropology professor at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Martin and Reed are available for interviews.



ABOUT THE TEXAS NEWSROOM

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.

ABOUT “SUGAR LAND”

“Sugar Land” is a production of The Texas Newsroom and was completed with the support of a grant from Columbia University’s Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights, with funding provided by Arnold Ventures. The podcast also received a grant from the Convict Leasing and Labor Project. The Texas Newsroom received support for “Sugar Land” from FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

