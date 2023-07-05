Thanks for making our open house event a success

Hundreds of you turned out to see how things work behind the scenes at last week's open house. You toured the station, found your name on our donor wall, watched Cilantro Boombox, KVN and the KUT/KUTX staff band perform in Studio 1A, prompted a poem from Typewriter Rodeo, hung out with Jennifer Stayton, Mose Buchele, Audrey McGlinchy and Jerry Quijano, recorded listener testimonials, participated in our photo booth and more.

We loved meeting so many supporters, listeners and friends. Your presence, thoughtful questions and comments uplifted our staff. It was a privilege to connect with so many of you and reinforce our commitment to our work.

You can see photos from our Open House here and the photo booth pictures here.