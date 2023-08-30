Austin’s favorite live storytelling event, ATXplained Live, returns to the stage Oct. 11

Immersive stories explore what makes Austin – “Austin”

Lose yourself in all-new, one-of-a-kind stories about Austin’s people, history, food, art, language and more at KUT News’ ATXplained Live performance, Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the historic Paramount Theater.

ATXplained Live takes the stage from 7 to 9 p.m., Oct. 11, at the historic Paramount Theater (713 Congress Ave.). Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, Sept. 1, at AustinTheatre.org.

Journalists from the KUT newsroom bring to life stories born from listeners curious about Austin’s culture in unexpected ways through props, costumes, video, music and audience engagement.

“October’s performance will feature seven never-before-heard stories resulting from questions asked by listeners,” said KUT Projects Editor Matt Largey, who is producing, hosting and performing in the live show. “In addition to seeing a collection of heartfelt, funny and insightful stories, our audience will be treated to surprise special guests, live music performances and opportunities to join us on stage.”

This is the fifth ATXplained Live performance from KUT News. All four previous ATXplained LIVE events have sold out.

Launched in 2016, ATXplained is KUT News’ award-winning crowd-sourced reporting series that invites listeners to get involved in the news by asking a question about life in Austin. The newsroom then investigates and reports on the question.

Many unforgettable, award-winning stories have come out of the crowd-sourced series, including the story behind the “Fair Sailing Tall Boy” memorial, how Austin’s Godfather of clubbing came to be, Why is Lala's Little Nugget in Austin always decorated for Christmas? and an exploration of Austin’s shrinking African American population – despite an overall population boom.

