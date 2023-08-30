Being Dead, Lesly Reynaga and THEBROSFRESH headline KUTX’s 98.9’s fall Rock the Park concert series

AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 30, 2023 – Austin’s favorite family friendly live music series, KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park, is back at Mueller Lake Park with a curated mix of local artists including Being Dead, Charlie Faye & the Fanimals, Lesly Reynaga Rockaroni & Cheese, and THEBROSFRESH.

Named “Best Kids and Family Wild Card” in the “Austin Chronicle’s” annual Readers’ Poll, KUTX’s Rock the Park is in its 12th season of bringing kids to the dance floor.

The fall 2023 line-up and schedule is as follows:

September 22



6:30 p.m. Uncle Jumbo play heartfelt, uniting and jammin’ music for children everywhere, in an effort to help raise generations of positive, loving people.

October 27

6:30 p.m. Charlie Faye & the Fanimals brings retro, ‘60s Motown sounds to modern themes for kids and their families.

November 10

6:30 p.m. The family band Rockaroni & Cheese makes up their own songs that you’ve never hear before – unless you’ve seen them before (according to band member Milo).

KUTX & Mueller Rock the Park, presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center, part of Ascension Seton, takes place one Friday each month, September through November. This music series is free and open to the public, thanks to our sponsors: Woom Bicycles, Mother’s Milk Bank, Farmhouse Delivery, We Are Blood, Magic Pest and Lawn, Odell Brewing Company and Masa y Mas Tacos.

Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions. Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome. Please do not bring chairs, glass containers or alcohol to Rock the Park events. Hourly parking is available in the McBee Garage across from Thinkery. Metered spaces are available around the park.

Each Rock the Park concert is curated by KUTX 98.9 Assistant Program Director, Live Music Content, Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX 98.9’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”

Media Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

To become a sponsor, contact Pam Power (512) 471-8222