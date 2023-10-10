“Tacos of Texas” podcast wins second Signal Award

Austin, TEXAS – Oct. 10, 2023 – “Tacos of Texas,” the podcast examining Texas taco culture and the connective tissue between the people, foodways and culture, won a gold Signal Award in the activism, public service and social impact category for the episode “Thank You Jesus.”

This is the second Signal Award for “Tacos of Texas.”

The episode, which aired in season two, explores the original purveyors and growers of our food and honors the work of migrant farmworkers. Listeners learn where our food comes, as well as who cultivates it, picks it and gets it to local grocery stores and restaurants. The farm-to-market movement has grown exponentially in the U.S. but when it comes to taquerias and Latino farmers, are they included in the make-up and do they benefit from the farm-to-market economy?

Host Mando Rayo talks to some of the unsung heroes who are feeding the people of Texas through farming and local taquerias, including Elizabeth Marquez and Maria Elena from La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), as well as Norma Flores López from Justice for Migrant Women.

With nearly 2,000 entries received in only its second year, Signal Awards is already one of the largest honors for podcasts in the world. Organizers noted the diversity of companies entering great podcasts, including global media heavyweights like Warner Bros. Discovery, ABC News, Audible, SXM Media, WaitWhat, Apple, Netflix, Al Jazeera, iHeart Podcasts and Stitcher Studios to pioneering companies like Paramount Amazon, Vox Media Podcast Network, Tenderfoot TV, Lemonada, Crooked Media and Realm.

See the full list of Signal Award winners.

“Tacos of Texas” is produced by IDENTITY Productions, which shares inclusive stories, authentic recipes and diverse experiences that represent an inclusive, accurate portrait of America. Production team includes story producer Sharon Arteaga, audio mixers Nicholas Worthen and Ever Calderon, creative producer Dennis Burnett, host and producer Mando Rayo and KUT and KUTX Studios.

