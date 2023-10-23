We’ll be at the Texas Book Festival, Nov. 11-12

The 28th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin features more than 300 authors of the year’s best books across all ages and genres, including Michael Cunningham, Roxane Gay, Stacey Abrams, Ali Hazelwood, Angie Kim, Tim O’Brien and Héctor Tobar.

Some of our KUT News staff will moderate author panels, along with our colleagues from The Texas Newsroom. If you plan to go, introduce yourself to our journalists moderating author panels.

The weekend includes engaging programming for all ages, book signings, food trucks, cooking demonstrations and a Saturday night lit crawl. The festival weekend is free and open to the public. Get the full schedule here.



Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

2:45-3:30 p.m. in the C-SPAN Tent (Congress Ave. & 11th St.)

The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán moderates the discussion Repairing a Broken System: The Impact of Immigration Policy in America, featuring Bill Ong Hing, author of “Humanizing Immigration” and Alejandra Oliva, author of “Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration.”

Sunday, Nov, 12

11:15 a.m.-noon in the Capitol Extension room E2.010 (1100 Congress Ave.)

Ben Philpott moderates the discussion Entertain Us: How Spectator Sports & the Silver Screen Transformed Pop Culture, featuring Walt Hickey, author of “You Are What You Watch: How Movies and TV Affect Everything,” and Michael MacCambridge, author of “The Big Time: How the 1970s Transformed Sports in America.”

2:15-3 p.m. in the Capitol Auditorium E1.005 (1100 Congress Ave.)

The Texas Newsroom’s Corrie MacLaggan moderates the discussion Women Battling Crime in Law Enforcement & Journalism, featuring Jana Monroe, author of “Hearts of Darkness: Serial Killers, The Behavioral Science Unit and My Life as a Woman in the FBI,” and Deborah Bonello, author of “Narcas: The Secret Rise of Women in Latin America’s Cartels.”

4:15-5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (1202 Lavaca St.)

KUT News’ Kailey Hunt moderates a discussion with Ali Hazelwood, author of the young adult novel “Check & Mate.”