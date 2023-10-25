Tacos of Texas End-of-Season Party, Nov. 12

Season Tres of the award-winning “Tacos of Texas” podcast is wrapping up and we’re celebrating with a fiesta, con community, tacos, cervezas y más!

Join us from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, at Vaquero Taquero for free tacos (until they run out) and beats by DJ Chorizo Funk! The KUT and KUTX Studios podcast team will be on hand too. This party is free and open to all.

Tacos of Texas Podcast Pari

Vaquero Taquero (603 Sabine St.)

2-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12

Doors open at 2 p.m. (entrance is first-come, first-served)

Cash bar

Tell us you’re coming with an RSVP (RSVP does not guarantee entrance).