© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tacos of Texas End-of-Season Party, Nov. 12

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT
Tacos of Texas podcast host Mando Rayo says he got the idea for this season's first episode from his 11-year-old son.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
"Tacos of Texas" podcast host Mando Rayo will be at the end-of-season wrap party, Nov. 12.

Season Tres of the award-winning “Tacos of Texas” podcast is wrapping up and we’re celebrating with a fiesta, con community, tacos, cervezas y más!

Join us from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, at Vaquero Taquero for free tacos (until they run out) and beats by DJ Chorizo Funk! The KUT and KUTX Studios podcast team will be on hand too. This party is free and open to all.

Tacos of Texas Podcast Pari

Vaquero Taquero (603 Sabine St.)

2-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12

Doors open at 2 p.m. (entrance is first-come, first-served)

Cash bar

Tell us you’re coming with an RSVP (RSVP does not guarantee entrance).

 

Tags
Station Information KUT EventsAround The Station
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler