KUT Considers: Climate Change and You, Nov. 14

Join us for networking and a casual – and informative – conversation about how climate change has altered our environment in Austin – and steps we can take to improve conditions for our own lawns and gardens.

KUT Energy and Environment reporter Mose Buchele will host a discussion with John Hart Asher, KLRU's Central Texas Gardener; Jennifer Orr, landscape architect and principal at Studio Balcones; Roy Johnson, arborist at St Edward's University; and an expert from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.





KUT Considers: Climate Change and You

6:30 to 8 p.m. (doors at 6)

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Auditorium (4801 La Crosse Ave.)

Free and open to the public. An RSVP is requested.

“KUT Considers” is a quarterly series facilitating community conversations around a range of topics – from current events to culture.

Thanks to our sponsor St. Edward’s University whose graduate programs in Business, Leadership, Accounting and Analytics, and Doctorate of Education of Leadership and Higher Education help make this event possible.

