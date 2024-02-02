Our next KUT Meet-Up is Feb. 28

What do you want to hear from KUT News? We want to know! Join us Wednesday, Feb. 28, for a casual morning meet-up. We’ll be at Austin Grind, on Parmer Lane, between 8 and 10 am. Stop by on your way to work, school or workout to meet KUT journalists, buy a cuppa and score some KUT News swag.

KUT News Morning Meet-Up

Between 8 and 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28

Austin Grind | 4005 West Parmer Lane

No need to RSVP, just pop in and say hey.

KUT Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all. Coffee is available for purchase (don't forget to tip your barista).