Calling all KUT News super fans! We’re pilot testing an ambassador program

Do you think Jerry Quijano and Trey Shaar should take their comedy on the road? Are you sharing Audrey McGlinchy’s housing reporting with your friends? Do you find ways to weave ATXplained content into your cocktail party conversations? Do your friends look to you for the latest on the I-35 expansion project?

If so, you’re curious and have excellent taste. And you might have what it takes to be a KUT News Ambassador.

Let’s face it: Austin is growing and we need to be thinking about creative and meaningful ways to grow our audience. That’s where you come in.

We’re pilot testing a yearlong program to bring together a small but mighty group of KUT Super Fans who are eager to connect with each other, while connecting KUT News with their favorite people and organizations in town.

We’ll provide quarterly networking opportunities and invitations to meet KUT News staff. We’ll ask you to invite your friends to station events, share our reporting with your network and help us connect with other organizations in town. With your help, we can deliver an important public service to even more Central Texans.

If this sounds like something you’d like to be involved with, please take a minute to answer a few questions so we can get to know you better. There are 13 questions in this survey, and it should take about 10 minutes to complete.

We hope to launch this pilot program in late spring or early summer. Stay tuned!