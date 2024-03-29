Jerry Quijano on eclipse viewing

KUT News’ “All Things Considered” host Jerry Quijano has been pumping us up about the eclipse since last summer.

“I was in Rocky Mountain National Park during the total solar eclipse in August 2017, but only experienced about 90 percent totality that day,” he said. “I immediately looked up the next total eclipse I'd be near and – lo and behold – it would be passing right over Texas.”

Since then, he's been looking forward to experiencing what's coming our way April 8. Let's hope the clouds cooperate that day!

The KUT Newsroom has all you need to know before experiencing Austin's first total solar eclipse in more than 600 years. We've got you “covered” on how long the eclipse's totality will last, where to get eclipse glasses and we're keeping an eye on how bad traffic will get that day, plus this week, we've got stories about animals, porta-potties, building a solar viewer (pictured above) and more!

KUT News will have live special coverage on the afternoon of April 8, so take us with you as you experience the total solar eclipse – whether's it's on the KUT News app, streaming from your smart speaker, or on an old fashined radio.

Remember to protect your eyes and enjoy!