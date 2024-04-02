Wade Lee appointed Assistant General Manager for Strategy, Engagement and Development for KUT and KUTX Public Media

AUSTIN, Texas – April 2, 2024 – Wade Lee has been promoted to assistant general manager for strategy, engagement and development at KUT and KUTX Public Media.

In this newly created position, Lee will serve as a strategic advisor to the general manager and oversee the station’s membership, development, marketing and community engagement teams. He takes on many of Sylvia Carson’s responsibilities after her retirement in December.

“Wade will use data – coupled with an audience focus – to help manage strategic and operational improvements to align our public service with the needs of Central Texas,” said Debbie Hiott, executive director and general manager for the station. “I look forward to working more closely with him to execute our strategic priorities and deepen cross-departmental collaboration in service to our community.”

Lee joined KUT and KUTX Public Media in 2014 in the development department where he managed major giving and donor events. Prior to joining the station, he worked on the Moody College of Communication development team.

“KUT and KUTX are among the very best public media services in the country,” said Lee. “I’m honored and excited to help further advance the good work produced here.”



