KUT News and “Texas Standard” win eight Texas Broadcast News Awards

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published April 15, 2024 at 2:53 PM CDT
The KUT and “Texas Standard” newsrooms won eight Texas Broadcast News Awards from the Texas Association of Broadcasters on April 13.
Congrats to the KUT and “Texas Standard” newsrooms for winning eight Texas Broadcast News Awards from the Texas Association of Broadcasters on Saturday. This was the most awards given to any newsroom in the large market radio category.

The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize outstanding broadcast journalism produced by member radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state.

KUT News

“Texas Standard”

See award-winning work from across the state in all categories.
