KUT News and “Texas Standard” win eight Texas Broadcast News Awards
Congrats to the KUT and “Texas Standard” newsrooms for winning eight Texas Broadcast News Awards from the Texas Association of Broadcasters on Saturday. This was the most awards given to any newsroom in the large market radio category.
The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize outstanding broadcast journalism produced by member radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state.
KUT News
- Transportation reporter Nathan Bernier was named “Best Reporter.”
- Nathan Bernier’s story Austinites in the path of wider I-35 prepare to be pushed out won in the investigative report category.
- Mose Buchele’s story It's peak bat season at the world’s largest bat colony, right in the Texas Hill Country, was recognized in the actuality production category.
- Audrey McGlinchy’s feature Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end? Won in the serious feature category.
- Sergio Martinez-Beltran’s reporting won in the political coverage category.
“Texas Standard”
- The hourlong special The State of Disability in Texas was named “Best Local Talk Show.”
- Pumped: Food, fuel and the future of Texas, the in-depth report on gas stations’ role in Texas, was awarded “Best Multimedia/Digital Storytelling.”
- Sean Saldaña’s report Final version of bill to end vehicle inspections heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk won in the general assignment category.
See award-winning work from across the state in all categories.