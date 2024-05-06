Civics 101: The price is right? How the City of Austin spends your money, May 21.

Austin's budget ($5.5 billion for fiscal year 2023-2024) addresses essential city services, as well as mayor and City Council priorities. So how do those billions of dollars break out?

Join us Tuesday, May 21, for a fun, interactive event where you can choose your own city budget adventure. We’ll have educational games and hands-on activities to learn about how elections impact local taxes, Austin ISD and recapture, property taxes and more.

This event is in collaboration with The Austin Common, Austin PBS and Good Politics. Complimentary beverages available while supplies last.

The price is right? How the City of Austin spends your money

6-8 p.m. (doors at 5:30), Tuesday, May 21

Austin PBS

6101 Highland Campus Dr. Bld 3000, Austin, TX 78752