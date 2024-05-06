© 2024 KUT Public Media

Buildings across the downtown skyline reflect cloudy, grey skies on March 20, 2024, in Austin.
Civics 101

Civics 101: The price is right? How the City of Austin spends your money, May 21.

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:09 PM CDT
One of the most basic requirements of being an engaged citizen is understanding how government works. To help you make sense of it all, we’re bringing you Civics 101, a week of stories about how things work in Austin.

Austin's budget ($5.5 billion for fiscal year 2023-2024) addresses essential city services, as well as mayor and City Council priorities. So how do those billions of dollars break out? 

Join us Tuesday, May 21, for a fun, interactive event where you can choose your own city budget adventure. We’ll have educational games and hands-on activities to learn about how elections impact local taxes, Austin ISD and recapture, property taxes and more.

This event is in collaboration with The Austin Common, Austin PBS and Good Politics. Complimentary beverages available while supplies last.

The price is right? How the City of Austin spends your money

6-8 p.m. (doors at 5:30), Tuesday, May 21

Austin PBS

6101 Highland Campus Dr. Bld 3000, Austin, TX 78752
