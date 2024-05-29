© 2024 KUT Public Media

Our next morning meet-up is at the Carver Center, June 19

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:12 AM CDT

What do you want to hear from KUT News? We want to know!

Join us Wednesday, June 19, for a casual morning meet-up. We’ll be at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center between 8 and 10 am.

Stop by on your way to work, school or workout to meet KUT journalists, get a cuppa and score some KUT News swag.

KUT News Morning Meet-Up

Between 8 and 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 19

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center

1165 Angelina Street

No need to RSVP, just pop in, say hey and tell us what’s on your mind.

KUT Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all.
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler