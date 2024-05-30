“This Is My Thing” explores the joy in our lives

“This Is My Thing,” explores the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity – but simply because we love to do them.

Michael Lee, longtime producer of KUT’s Sonic ID project and producer/host of Arts Eclectic, talks with people who find their joy in sword fighting, curling (in Austin, Texas!), and flag football. You’ll meet a guy who finds satisfaction in using his metal detector to find other people’s lost objects and you’ll hear from a group of retired ladies who started a ukulele band just because it sounded fun. And that’s just the start.

The seven-minute segment will air on Tuesdays on KUT 90.5 with new episodes coming out every other Tuesday. The first week an episode comes out it’ll air during “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered,” then the following week it’ll air during Tuesday’s “Here and Now.” An expanded version will be included in the “KUT News Now” podcast feed and will feature extended interviews.