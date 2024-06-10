KUT News and “Texas Standard” earn seven awards from the Public Media Journalists Association

KUT News' coverage of the I-35 expansion and “Texas Standard’s” special “Pumped” are among seven stories – including six first-place honors – recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) as the “very best public media work."

The Texas Newsroom – a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state – won first-place recognition as well.

The awards, announced June 6 in conjunction with the organization’s annual conference being held in Washington, DC, are for work completed during 2023.

KUT News



"Texas Standard”



Pumped: Food, Fuel and the Future of Texas, reported by the “Texas Standard” newsroom, won first place in both the documentary and multimedia categories.

Soy de Tejas, reported by Kristen Cabrera, won first place in the arts feature story category.

The Texas Newsroom



‘I’d rather be out than dead’: Families of transgender youth reflect on Texas’ anti-trans laws, reported by Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and Aurora Berry, won first place in the government and democracy feature category.

For over 30 years, the PMJA Annual Awards honored hundreds of public radio journalists, shining a spotlight on exceptional public media projects. See the full list of winners.