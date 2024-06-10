© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KUT News and “Texas Standard” earn seven awards from the Public Media Journalists Association

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published June 10, 2024 at 11:45 AM CDT
KUT News and “Texas Standard” earned seven awards from the Public Media Journalists Association for journalism produced in 2023.
KUT News and “Texas Standard” earned seven awards from the Public Media Journalists Association for journalism produced in 2023.

KUT News' coverage of the I-35 expansion and “Texas Standard’s” special “Pumped” are among seven stories – including six first-place honors – recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) as the “very best public media work."

The Texas Newsroom – a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state – won first-place recognition as well.

The awards, announced June 6 in conjunction with the organization’s annual conference being held in Washington, DC, are for work completed during 2023.

KUT News

"Texas Standard

The Texas Newsroom

For over 30 years, the PMJA Annual Awards honored hundreds of public radio journalists, shining a spotlight on exceptional public media projects. See the full list of winners.
Tags
Station Information Around The Station
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler