KUT News and “Texas Standard” earn seven awards from the Public Media Journalists Association
KUT News' coverage of the I-35 expansion and “Texas Standard’s” special “Pumped” are among seven stories – including six first-place honors – recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) as the “very best public media work."
The Texas Newsroom – a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state – won first-place recognition as well.
The awards, announced June 6 in conjunction with the organization’s annual conference being held in Washington, DC, are for work completed during 2023.
KUT News
- I-35 expansion coverage by Nathan Bernier, won first place in the enterprise category.
- How much of the stuff we put in the blue bin in Austin is actually recycled?, reported by Mose Buchele, won first place in the climate/environment feature category.
- Abortion clinics in neighboring states see more Texans than locals, reported by Olivia Aldridge, won first place in the health/medical feature category.
- The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others, reported by Mose Buchele, won first place in the spot news category.
- Why is the two-step danced differently in Austin than in other parts of Texas and the U.S.?, reported by Gabby Rodriguez and Patricia Lim, won second place in the visual storytelling category.
- Pumped: Food, Fuel and the Future of Texas, reported by the “Texas Standard” newsroom, won first place in both the documentary and multimedia categories.
- Soy de Tejas, reported by Kristen Cabrera, won first place in the arts feature story category.
The Texas Newsroom
- ‘I’d rather be out than dead’: Families of transgender youth reflect on Texas’ anti-trans laws, reported by Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and Aurora Berry, won first place in the government and democracy feature category.
For over 30 years, the PMJA Annual Awards honored hundreds of public radio journalists, shining a spotlight on exceptional public media projects. See the full list of winners.